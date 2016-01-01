The City Police issued fines of at least N$1 000 to some illegal car wash owners and cut off electricity and water of most car washes at Single Quarters in Katutura on Wednesday.

The owners were however not happy and one refused to accept the fine.

His case will be taken to court.

Another reason given for the fines is that the car washes extend beyond the owners’ erf and onto municipal land.

Some owners obeyed the instruction by the City earlier and have already started demolishing the structures

Some said it cost them over N$10 000 to build the structure but have no choice to demolish.