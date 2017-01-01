All classes at the College of the Arts will resume on Monday, 19 June. The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture says the decision was taken after a meeting between the College's management, SRC, Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) and the ministry.

In a media statement yesterday, the ministry said it has taken note of the situation at the college and will look at how to address the issues.

The ministry will address the staff shortages at the institution and also the provision of technical resources and materials for training purposes.

It says negotiations to transfer the college from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Higher Education are still continuing.

The meeting was called as a result of a demonstration that was staged by the students at the college on Tuesday.

The students were protesting about the suspension of the first and second year classes due to government budget cuts that have affected operations at the college