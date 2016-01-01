Complete reliance on government is advantageous to some schools only
Government's abolishment of its secondary school development fund, means schools are now fully reliant on government subsidies. This situation however appears to be of advantage to only some schools.
NBC news visited the Jan Mohr Secondary School, where principal Clement Kloppers applauded the government for introducing free public education, which he agrees is the right of every Namibian child. He says however the new subsidy set-up covers them only up to a certain extent.