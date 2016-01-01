Conference for law teachers in Southern Africa opens

Namibia's chief justice wants institutions of higher learning to introduce basic law in all study courses.
Chief Justice Peter Shivute, says a basic knowledge of human rights will contribute to better informed citizens, who know their rights.
He made the suggestion when speaking at the official opening of a conference for law teachers in Southern Africa.
The conference, being held in Swakopmund, is held under the theme: Land Reform - lessons for Law, Good Governance and Legal Education".
The justice chief said there was a need for people to be educated about their rights, such as customary land rights and title deeds.
A basic knowledge of law, he says, would help generate creative and critical thinkers, who would ultimately contribute to good governance.
The Chief Justice however raised concerns about sub-standard work of some law graduates.
He criticised unethical conduct by some legal practitioners, and what he called an over-commercialization of the legal profession.
The Conference aims to develop a clear road-map to guide discussions on land reform, good governance and legal education in Namibia and the SADC region.

