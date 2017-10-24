Counterfeit alcohol worth N$20 million destroyed at Walvis Bay

Counterfeit alcohol worth N$20 million has been destroyed by Customs and Excise at Walvis Bay.

The consignment consists of 95 000 bottles of fake Johnnie Walker whiskey and Smirnoff vodka.

The counterfeit products were in transit from United States of America and Dubai to Zambia.

Confiscated from South African company, Salvino Del Bene trading in Namibia, the Customs and Excise Directorate has launched an investigation after which the case will be handed over to the Attorney General's office to decide on whether to charge the company or not.

It is suspected that the fake goods were produced in the USA and contain potentially dangerous chemicals.

Cleaning fluids, nail polish remover and some fuels are reportedly found in the illegally produced alcohol.

The Customs and Excise Directorate warned that counterfeiting is everywhere, including medicines.

The fake goods were taken to the Walvis Bay dump site and were all destroyed.