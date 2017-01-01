Couple's bottle recycling business shattered by red-tape
Namibians are encouraged to start their income generating business and this call was heeded by Tsuseb family in Katutura who started a family business that collects empty bottles around Windhoek, crush them and sell them to a South African company for recycling.
The business was doing well and paying bills and keeping the city clean until the City of Windhoek ordered them to stop as they could not conduct business inside their residential premises.