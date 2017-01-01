The Windhoek High Court has ruled in favour of the Bank of Namibia and will hear the matter on the closure of the SME Bank, on an urgent basis.

High Court Judge Hannellie Prinsloo delivered her judgement on Monday.

Lawyers representing the SME Bank's minority shareholders last week requested the Windhoek High Court to remove the application of the Bank of Namibia from the court roll.

Lawyer Sisa Namandje argue that the Bank of Namibia did not follow proper procedures when it launched the application to have the SME Bank closed down.

However, the Bank of Namibia insisted that the Court hear its application as all procedures were followed.

Proceedings are still underway.

More details to follow soon...