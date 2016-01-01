The Police's Water guard unit in Kavango East have warned inhabitants to minimise their movements to the river especially at night.

The warning followed after a 28-year-old woman was caught by a crocodile on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as Cellestine Mashe Ndajamba and the next of kin have been informed.

It is alleged that Ndajamba went to the river to fetch water when the incident occurred at Kapako village in the Mukwe constituency.

The body of the deceased was recovered at Dyapanga village, on Tuesday.

No body parts are missing but some bite marks on the left arm and ribs were observed.