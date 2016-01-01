Cuban National Scientific Forum Cuban doctors from across Namibia are gathered in Windhoek for a national scientific forum.

At the occasion doctors presented and discussed interesting medical case studies they have dealt with in Namibia.

Presentations at the forum include the frequency of road traffic accidents cases at the Katima Mulilo hospital during 2016, the medical use of Moringa oil as well as studies on work done at the Grootfontein and Rundu as well as the Katutura State Hospitals.

Currently, there are 80 Cuban medical specialists in Namibia as part of a cooperation agreement between Namibia and Cuba.

16 Cuban architects and engineers are also working with various local authorities in Namibia.