Cybercrimes continue to haunt trusting Namibians. The latest scam being known as vishing hoaxing.

Standand Bank Namibia has warned the public to be aware of the latest fraudulent practice of people making phone calls, purporting to be from bank officials.

Standard Bank's Acting Head of Marketing, Sigrid Tjijorokisa, says several customers have reported receiving telephone calls from a person, claiming to be a bank employee.

The customers were requested to provide their ATM card numbers and other personal details.

Tjijorokisa stresses that such calls are a hoax.

She says Standard Bank staff will never call customers and request such personal information on the phone.

The Bank urges clients to be vigilant, saying people should never provide details about their bank account numbers, debit or credit card numbers, expiry dates or personal identification numbers, to an unknown person on the phone.

She advises that anyone who receives such a call should hang up immediately, without providing any information.

She says these fraudsters use people's personal details to steal identity and money.

Standard Bank Namibia also calls on those who have provided personal details to this vishing hoax, to immediately alert their local bank branches, telephonically or in person.