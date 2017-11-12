Damara Traditional and Cultural Festival attracts a large turnout

The 39th Damara Traditional and Cultural Festival this year has attracted a large turnout.

The event, which is celebrated annually during the first weekend of November was held at Okombahe in Erongo Region.

The ceremony kicked off on Saturday morning with a parade.

The purpose of the festival is to share the historical happenings to the young generation and to celebrate the damaras' tradition, such as cultural ritual practises, food, music as well as remembering their fallen leaders.