Dams in all areas of the country are fuller at the moment, than during the same time last year - except for the four dams around Gobabis.

The average level of these dams is now only 17,5%, while at this time last year, the Gobabis dams were almost 30% full.

In Namwater's weekly dam level bulletin, no rainfall is indicated for the past week, anywhere in the country.

But dams in the central region stand at levels from double, to seven times higher than at this time last year.

The Omatako dam, for example, had 7% of its capacity at this time last year, but is now 53% full.

The Naute dam near Keetmanshoop is still the fullest in the country, at 94% of its capacity.

This is followed by the Hardap dam, which stands at 73%, after the sluices were opened two weeks ago.

The Oanob dam stands at 75% of its full capacity.

The month of March is still part of the normal rainy season.