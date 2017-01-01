The deadline for foreign student visa applications only runs up to 17 March.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, says the Ministry extended the original deadline of 28 February.

This was done in order to assist hundreds of foreign students, who queued up to the street in front of the Ministry's office, in the days just before the expiry date.

The Ministry allowed the extension in view of additional requirements for documentation, that foreign students are expected to present with their visa applications, from this year.

But after the extension of the deadline, foreign students then relaxed as before, and have not been using the time to apply for their study visas in recent weeks.

The Home Affairs counters were quiet, with little or no sign of foreign students applying for their visas.

Home Affairs Public Relations Officer, Sacky Kadhikwa, has expressed disappointment, saying it places the visa issuing staff under great, unnecessary pressure, when students wait until the last days, to finalise their study visas.

The Ministry had warned that it would not extend the deadline again.

Foreign students are also encouraged to make use of the suggestion box at the Ministry's offices, to air any concerns.