The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration has extended the deadline for foreign students to obtain study visas. The due date expired on Tuesday, and has now been extended to 17 March. No more extensions are to be granted, after this date.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Salome Kambala, says UNAM management have requested the ministry to accept a deadline extension, thus allowing accommodation of close to 2 000 international students.

From this year onward, students from other countries have several more requirements to fulfill, in applying for study visas.