Plans to establish a desalination plant to supply water to the coastal areas and central part of Namibia are progressing well.

The plant is also expected to suppy water to Gaborone in neighbouring Botswana, as well as to other towns and villages along the pipeline.

Persistent poor rainfall as a result of climate change has become a serious concern and threat to the country's water security.

To counter this problem, government is planning to put up a plant to purify these underutilised sea water and use it for both human consumption and industrial activites.