Namibia’s Meteorological Service on Saturday announced that the tropical depression that was expected to cause adverse weather conditions over eastern Namibia has been downgraded to a normal low pressure system.

“The tropical depression has weakened considerably and now degraded as a normal low pressure system causing mainly moderate to strong winds (17 to 24 km/h),” read a statement from the Ministry of Works.

Heavy rains, accompanied by moderate to fresh winds are expected today, Sunday and Monday.

The Meteorological Service would continue to issue regular updates through the media.

The tropical depression started off as cyclone Dineo which caused severe damage in Mozambique this week.