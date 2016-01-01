Namibians have been advised to be on high alert in light on the incoming tropical depression this weekend.

The weather phenomena is expected to hit Namibia's eastern border as early as 06h00 Saturday and is expected to sweep in a number of regions.

These are Omaheke, Zambezi, Kavango West and East, part of Khomas and Hardap regions.

The tropical depression is further expected to meet with the low pressure systems in central Namibia and north central linking up with the rain from Angola.

Deputy Director for Meteorological Services, Frans Uirab warned of thunder showers and gusting wind. They will continue to monitor the situation and urged the public not to panic.

The Director of Disaster Risk Management, Jafet Itenge says his department is ready to respond to any eventualities.

The public is urged to take precautionary measures such as storing enough water for three days; do not be in open areas or insecure buildings, reconsider travelling plans, switch off gas and unplugging all electricity appliances.

The Deputy Director for Hydrology in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Pauline Mufeti says while the expected heavy rains might bring destruction, it will add to the dam levels in the country.

Hardap dam currently stands at 67% capacity while Von Bach is at 41%.