The interim Charge de Affairs of the Chinese embassy in Namibia says Chinese nationals are being mistakenly targeted as perpetrators of wildlife crime.

Li Nan says he has noticed the overwhelming negative news coverage about Chinese people and China in the Namibian media, attributing almost all poaching incidences to his countrymen.

"China and Namibia are friends, partners and brothers and in the past 27 years our bilateral relationship has been developing soundly and smoothly. Nonetheless, there is no denying that the fact that our relationship is also facing growing pains, such as the wildlife issue," he said.

He added that it is regrettable and unfortunate that some Chinese individuals commit wildlife crimes but a great majority are innocent who came to only engage in legal businesses.

According to Nan, his government condemns the crimes but warns that the rising sentiment against Chinese community has the potential to tarnish the good relationship between Namibia and China.

Li Nan was speaking during the commemoration of World Wildlife Day in Windhoek and donated N$200 000 to Environment and Tourism ministry's anti-poaching initiatives on behalf of his government.