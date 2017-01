Swakopmund resident Jandre Dippenaar, who faces charges of murder, fraud and driving a vehicle without a driver's licence - pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The charges stem from a gruesome accident that occurred between Henties Bay and Swakopmund on 24 December 2014, in which at least six people were killed.

Dippenaar whose case had been postponed to 23 January this year made a brief appearance before Magistrate Gaynor Poulton at Swakopmund .