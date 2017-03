Human-wildlife conflict continues to rock the Kavango East Region with a 27-year-old woman the latest victim of a crocodile attack.

Johanna Rumono, from Divundu, was doing laundry at the river at around 16h30 on Thursday when she was attacked by a crocodile.

The body has not yet been retrieved from the river.

Police said their water wing will start with an intensive search on Friday.