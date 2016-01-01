The City Police is urging the public to refrain from giving money to the homeless and children begging at traffic intersections.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, City Police Spokesperson Edmund Khoaseb said the number of street-kids and homeless people loitering at traffic intersections around the city is increasing every day.

“This is a serious concern which needs to be dealt with immediately. However, this will only come to an end with the help of members of the community,” said Khoaseb.

He emphasised that while some motorists do give money out of humanity, the act is encouraging the street-kids and homeless people to continue begging for money.

Since December 2016, the number of streets-kids loitering and begging for money at Windhoek traffic intersections has increased to about four per intersection along busy roads such as Robert Mugabe Avenue, which not only puts their lives at risk, but also risks the lives of motorists.

“When they ask for money in the process they are endangering themselves and the motorists too.”

Khoaseb said when street-kids beg for money, some harass motorists and are a distraction when their eyes should be on the road.

The City Police, he said, has a civic duty to remove or detain any element or person that infringes on the safety of the community.

“That is why we do daily patrols in locations that are known to be operating areas of street-kids and pick them up, as a crime prevention measure,” said Khoaseb.

He noted that while such actions are not a permanent solution, several stakeholders are working with the City Police to map out a more permanent solution, which includes involvement of community members.