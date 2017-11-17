Doreen Sioka wants to see women included in decision making at all levels

The Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare wants to see women included in decision-making positions, at all levels.

Doreen Sioka said this at the opening of a two-day conference on women in politics, at Swakopmund.

Namibia ranks third on the African Gender Equality Index.

The index which covered 52 of the 54 African countries and rated the top five countries doing well on improving gender equality as South Africa, Rwanda, Namibia, Mauritius and Malawi.

According to the statistics, women hold 45% of the seats in the National Assembly.