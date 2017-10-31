DTA to unveil its new identity this weekend

The Party, known as the Democratic Turnhalle Alliance since 1977 before it changed to the DTA of Namibia in 1992, says it was no longer an alliance to bring together people from different ethnic groups anymore but rather a political party that speaks to the needs of the Namibian people.

Affiliated to the apartheid government before March 1990, the party leadership feels that this association continues to affect the current public image of the party politically and therefore calling for the rebranding of the party.