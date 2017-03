Grandparents caring for grandchildren face unique challenges, as they effectively become parents a second-time around. Such grandparents are often forced to navigate a range of financial and social challenges, in their efforts to step in.

At Muroro Village in the Kavango East is one such grandmother, giving her all towards this cause - regardless of her meagre income.

Eighty-year-old Kamba Viti cares for 22 people.