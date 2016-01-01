The City of Windhoek is working to provide electricity to informal settlements.

The Municipality has bought three electrical sub-stations, to provide electricity to residents who often make illegal connections from the main grid, in order to have power.

City of Windhoek spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, says the stations were necessitated by an increase in electricity theft in most informal settlements.

The practice poses serious safety risks, which can result in death from electrocution, and also causes power outages.

The informal settlements to benefit from the sub-stations are Babylon, Havana and Otjomuise.

The sub-stations were installed at a cost of N$70 million.

Electricity thieves will also be made to pay penalty fines of between N$4 000 to N$12 000.