Environmental awareness book for teachers and learners launched

‘Environmental Awareness For Sustainable Development: A resource book for Namibia’, aimed at creating awareness among young people for environmental sustainability, was launched in Windhoek, on Monday.

Providing an overview of the book was the executive director of the Desert Research Foundation of Namibia, Martin Schneider, who says the book targets learners and teachers in the remote parts of the country as there is a lack of easily accessible educational material on environmental awareness.

Further adding that the book is envisioned to provide a good foundation for lesson preparation on environmental related lessons.

The head of office at Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia, Clemens von Doderer says the need for awareness-raising for environmental protection has become increasingly urgent over the years and the book seeks to address this issues among the public.

The book is to be distributed to libraries and schools across the country and members of the public are encouraged to get a copy of the book at the Hanns Seidel Foundation offices in Windhoek for free.