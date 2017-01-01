Police in the Erongo region have expressed concern that seven people from the coastal towns died last week in road accidents.

Police Deputy Commissioner Ottilie Kashuupulwa, says all seven people died on the Arandis-Walvis Bay road, between Monday and Friday last week.

The death toll includes 40-year-old Manfred Murangi, Public Relations Officer of Arandis Town Council.

Murangi died when his sedan collided head-on with a Namibia Defence Force pick-up truck, about 15 kilometres outside Arandis, on Friday evening.

On Monday of last week, an accident about five kilometres from this latest accident, claimed the lives of four members of the same family.

Police are still investigating the cause of that accident, and have opened a case of culpable homicide, and reckless or negligent driving.

In yet another incident, also last week, a 29-year-old man had died, after being hit by a car, near the Swakopmund Bridge on Friday.

Police suspect that Shilenga Hehongo had jumped out of a taxi and was immediately hit by a car when he crossed the road.

Hehongo died on the spot.