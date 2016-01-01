Former freedom fighters have asked for clarity on the criteria used when according State or heroes funerals for fallen ex-combatants.

Ex-combatants who attended the memorial service of Peter Ekandjo said the former fighter should have been honoured with a State or heroes funeral because of his contribution to the liberation struggle.

Many former People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) fighters attended Ekandjo's memorial services held at Omatando village in Ongwediva.

Those who spoke said Ekandjo was a selfless freedom fighter who did not only dedicate his entire youthful life to free the country but also suffered at the hands of the apartheid security service.