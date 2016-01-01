Mines and Energy Minister, Obeth Kandjoze said regardless of whether oil or gas is found or not data from exploration in Kavango West is crucial for Namibia.

Kandjoze and Kavango West Governor, Sirkka Ausiku, led a delegation on Monday, visiting the area of Gava, where explorations are taking place.

Exploration giants CGG is conducting a ground seismic test survey in the area. The company was contracted by Angolan oil and gas company, ACREP, which has oil exploration rights in the area.

Kandjoze said the information collected could be used by government or Namcor in future.

When the project is completed this month CGG will process all the data and hand it over to ACREP.