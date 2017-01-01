The Minister of Mines and Energy has warned that the export of rough diamonds, is not in Namibia's interest. Obeth Kandjoze says about 80% of rough diamonds, sold by Namibia Diamond Trading Company in 2016, was exported out of the country.

He warns that this practice does not benefit Namibia's economy.

The Minister was speaking at the very first diamond industry session, in Windhoek on Monday, initiated by his ministry and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company.

The meeting also included stakeholders and diamond licence holders.

Kandjoze said the export of rough diamonds is not only a loss to Namibia, but undermines efforts of the government to process raw materials within Namibia, to make the country more industrialised, and in doing so, eradicate poverty, unemployment and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

He urged those buying large numbers of rough diamonds from the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, to rather work with the Ministry in promoting diamond processing in Namibia.