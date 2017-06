A truck collided head-on with a pick-up on the Swakopmund-Arandis road, about 20km from Swakopmund, around midday on Monday.

The driver of the pick-up, a 43-year-old South African national died on the scene. His name cannot be published as his next of kin have not yet been informed.

The truck driver was seriously injured and he was rushed to the Swakopmund State Hospital.