Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein has announced the authorisation of over N$200 million, to pay for medical services provided to PSEMAS members. The payment could be authorised after an investigation by the ministry, in collaboration with the association of medical providers, was completed.

The Minister has invoked a section of the State Financial Act, to ensure payment for services rendered to members of the Public Service Medical Aid Scheme, PSEMAS, and their registered dependents.

PSEMAS provides medical services to over 293 000 civil servants and their dependents, who represents over 13% of the total population.

The Minister says the scheme has seen a significant rise in claims recently, resulting in an increased demand on the budget.

This has necessitated an investigation into the authenticity of the claims, by the Finance Ministry and Association of Medical Providers.

The investigation revealed a number of unethical claims, which have pointed to a requirement to tighten PSEMAS' operations.

The current payment will cover 64% of overdue claims for payments, while the remaining amount is budgeted for, in the 2017/18 budget.

Schlettwein was responding to questions made during the debate on the Appropriation Bill.