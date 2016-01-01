Five adults died and one child is in critical condition after allegedly drinking a homemade alcoholic beverage at Otjijarua near Tallismanus in the Omaheke Region on Sunday.

All were San people from one family, Namibian Police Regional Commander for Omaheke, Josephat Abel told Nampa on Thursday.

He said the five adults and two children were drinking the homemade alcohol at a house in Otjijarua on Sunday and shortly after, Katrina Boesman, 61, died whilst still at the house.

Ova Tuma, a 41-year-old male, was immediately taken to the Tallismanus Clinic, but died there on Monday.

Abel said that on Tuesday, 76-year-old Mboro Boesman was brought to the Gobabis State Hospital, where he died the same day.

Thirty-five-year-old Tjiandjena Mboro, who was referred to the Windhoek Central Hospital, died on Wednesday, while Sofia Boesman, 44, died at the Gobabis State Hospital that same day.

Two-year-old Kashe Boesman is in a critical condition at the Windhoek Central Hospital, while another minor survived, Abel said.

He said some samples of the beverage were reportedly collected by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which went to investigate the home brew.

Abel said the Gobabis police was informed only on Thursday, and the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

“It is really a pity seeing five people dying in the same week and they are of the same family,” he said.

The next of kin of the deceased are informed.