The former Katima Mulilo Town Council CEO, Charles Nawa made a brief court appearance before the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court this morning.

He is charged with corruptly using his office and position for gratification, fraud and alternative theft under false pretenses.

It is alleged that he sold part of the plot that he is leasing from the town council to an individual.

He was granted bail of N$10 000 dollars, which he paid immediately.

The case has been postponed to 28 July for further investigations and for Nawa to appoint a lawyer.