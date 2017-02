Former Regional Councillor of the Katutura Central Constituency Tsukhoe Gowases died in the Central Hospital this morning, age 75.

Apart from being a Councillor, the late Gowases was a teacher and a member of the Central Committee of the SWAPO Party's Women's Council.

She went into exile in 1978 and while there SWAPO sent her for further studies in London.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.