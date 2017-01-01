Former US President George W Bush paid a courtesy call on President Hage Geingob at State House a while ago.

The two leaders discussed the impact of the Millennium Challenge Account in Namibia.

Signed in 2008, the MCA Namibia Compact provided grant funding to the value of N$3 billion for public investments in education, tourism and agriculture. The programme aimed to reduce poverty through economic growth.

Bush congratulated President Geingob for the 98% implementation of the programme, saying Namibia met the requirements of the programme despite its ranking as an upper middle income country.