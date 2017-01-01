The four-day official mourning period for the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo starts Wednesday.

The mourning will end on Saturday, 24 June, when the late politician and icon is buried at Heroes Acre.

The national flag will be flown at half-staff at all government institutions countrywide, until the day of burial.

State House yesterday announced that a memorial service will be held for late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo on Friday midday, at the Independence Stadium.

Any additional changes to the programme will be communicated as they are received.