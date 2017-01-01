Four people died in a car crash 10 kilometres from Arandis in the early hours of Monday.

A 34-year-old woman, 12-year-old girl, nine-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy died in the accident.

Police believe the deceased belong to one family. They were travelling in a bakkie from Usakos to Swakopmund when their car collided with a Polo Vivo coming from Swakopmund.

Police suspect the 34-year-old Polo Vivo driver lost control of the vehicle and allegedly crashed into the bakkie.

The Polo Vivo driver survived the crash and is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The driver of the bakkie and a 12-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries while a six-month-old baby is unharmed.

The Erongo police is investigating a case of culpable homicide and reckless or negligent driving.