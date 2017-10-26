Four die in a vehicle accident in Omaruru

Four people died in a vehicle accident in Omaruru, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to the Namibian Police, the incident happened about 17 kilometres outside Omaruru on the way from Kalkfeld.

A male passenger, identified as 20-year-old Emilio Maasdorp, and the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Jacgeon Jasswin Nel died instantly, after the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle while travelling, causing it to overturn.

Two Zambian nationals who were passengers in the vehicle, aged 31 and 36 years old respectively, succumbed to their injuries at the Omaruru State Hospital, later in the day.