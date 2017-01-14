Four people died on the spot and six others sustained serious injuries when two vehicles collided Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place 15 kilometres east of Rundu in the Kavango East Region, when a truck and a Toyota pick up were involved in a side swipe.

It is alleged that the driver of the Toyota bakkie moved out of his lane while the truck, which was travelling from Walvis Bay, was approaching. The Toyota pick up collided with the truck and overturned.

The police confirmed the accident and a case of culpable homicide was opened. The police are investigating the cause of accident.