Four learners of Malengalenga Combined School died this afternoon after the Ford Bantam they were travelling in overturned in the Zambezi Region.

The accident happened at Ballyerwa in Mudumu National park in Judea Lyabboloma Constituency.

The deceased, two boys and two girls, have not yet been identified and their next of kin have not yet been informed.

They were on their way to Sesheke Secondary School to take part in sport activities.

The bakkie was carrying 11 learners. The survivors were taken to Sangwali Health Centre.

The extent of the injuries of the survivors is not yet known.