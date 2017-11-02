Four people die in horror crash on Windhoek-Okahandja road

Four people died Thursday morning when two vehicles, a Toyota Etios sedan and a VW Passat, collided on the Windhoek-Okahandja road near Brakwater.

Two others were rushed to the Katutura State Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses the wet road may have caused the vehicle to veer off course and cause the accident.

Fire fighters from the City of Windhoek had to use Jaws of Life to free the bodies trapped inside the vehicles.

Constable Edmund Khoaseb from the City Police cautioned road users to be extra careful as it is rainy season and the festive season with increased traffic is fast approaching.

Traffic to and from Windhoek had to use a single lane to pass the accident scene as the road was blocked on one side.