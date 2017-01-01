The French Foreign Minister has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

This follows reports of an alleged gas attack, in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province Tuesday.

The foreign minister said the first information suggested that a large number of victims, including children, have been killed.

Condemning the act as disgusting, the top French diplomat called on everyone not to shirk their responsibilities, to take serious action against the threat to international security.

A report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had said a suspected military attack killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, though a senior Syrian military officer, had denied reports of military toxic attack.

The opposition has accused the Syrian air force, of being behind the attack.

However, the senior officer said the rebels were the ones using the toxic gas against civilians, to frame the Syrian army.