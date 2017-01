A French-based company will undertake studies on Namibia’s main water supply pipes to detect leakage points.

The leadership of the company G2C, held a meeting the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry John Mutorwa and senior officials of the ministry's Directorate of Water Supply to discuss he final details of the envisaged project.

The studies will be carried on the Von Bach-Windhoek, Omatako-Von Bach and Naute-Keetmanshoop water pipes.