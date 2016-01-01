Fuel prices have increased from today.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced increases in diesel and petrol prices, attributed to production cuts by the OPEC members and Russia, to balance the oversupply of crude oil.

Despite stability in the financial markets, the prices of fuel products have been affected heavily by OPEC's production cut.

The Ministry says in a statement, that the crude oil surplus has not reduced, despite production cuts by OPEC countries.

The US crude stocks have risen 39-million barrels this year, to 518-million, since OPEC started cutting production in January.

This has resulted in under-recoveries in fuel prices for the past month, which has triggered an increase in local pump prices.

The National Energy Fund will meet Namibian fuel consumers halfway, by absorbing a portion of the under-recoveries recorded.

Cabinet has authorised an increase in 95-Octane Unleaded Petrol, by 32 cents-per litre, and all grades of diesel by 25 cents-per litre, at wholesale points.

Thus, the new Walvis Bay pump prices are: N$11 per litre for 95-Octane Unleaded Petrol; and N$10,83 for Diesel.

Fuel pump prices countrywide have been adjusted accordingly.