Fuel prices will remain unchanged throughout April.

The slight appreciation of the Namibian dollar against the US dollar, has had a minimal positive effect on the over-recoveries recorded earlier.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has further attributed the stability of the oil prices, to a cut in production by oil-producing countries, which has resulted in a steady recovery of global oil prices.

The latest fuel price review, indicates that suppliers are paying less to transport fuel consumers, globally.

The Ministry resolved to keep prices unchanged to strengthen and stabilise the financial position of the National Energy Fund.

This is the second time this year, that prices of both petrol and diesel of all grades have remained unchanged, after they remained stable in February and only increased in January and earlier in March.

95 Octane Unleaded Petrol will therefore remain at N$11 per litre, Diesel 500ppm at N$10.83 cents per litre, and Diesel 50ppm remains at N$10.88 cents per litre.