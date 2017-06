President Hage Geingob has formally conferred the honour of National Hero Status on late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo.

As is customary with this proclamation, Ya Toivo will be buried at the Heroes Acre and the president has directed that all flags in Namibia be flown at half-mast with effect from 21 June until Saturday 24th.

Those dates also constitute the official period of mourning.

Ya Toivo died on Friday, aged 92.