Geingob says nothing wrong with regions endorsing a particular candidate for congress

President Hage Geingob says there is nothing wrong with regions endorsing a particular candidate running for one of the top four positions in the upcoming Swapo Congress.

The president stressed this when he inaugurated the Swapo Party Kavango West regional office, at Nkurenkuru on Wednesday.

Geingob said endorsements are allowed in all democratic election processes, whether they are inter-party or national.

His remarks follow the denouncement over the weekend, of the practice of regional endorsements, by team Swapo candidates vying for the top four positions.

The candidates argued that the practice was against the principles of a secret voting ballot.

President Geingob told Swapo members that his team would unveil their election manifesto on Sunday.