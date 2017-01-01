Hage Geingob is the President of the Swapo Party.

Swapo Secretary-General, Nangolo Mbumba says the decision was taken during the Central Committee meeting at Ongwediva two years ago.

Geingob, who was the vice president at the time took over when Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba stepped down,

As the momentum is building up to Swapo Party's elective congress slated for later this year, the party is determined to settle the dust around the party's presidency.