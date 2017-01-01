Geingob tells UN ‘include us or risk losing respect’

President Hage Geingob has told the United Nations that failure to reform and grant Africa a permanent seat with veto powers could result in the institution not being respected.

In his address at the 72nd UN General Assembly, President Geingob called on the institution to renew faith in multilateralism.

In the face of increasing uncertainty and distrusts among member states, the UN is challenged to revert back to the principles on which it was founded.

President Geingob said the UN is at the centre of the needs and desires of humanity, “therefore it must be inclusive by including Africa at the highest decision-making level. By failing to do this, the UN stands at risk of losing its respectability. The only sure way to restore trust in the UN will be for the Security Council to become more inclusive,'' Geingob stated.

The 54 African countries make up a sizeable number of the 193 UN membership and the continent’s leaders have been lamenting the skewed representation for years.

The UN Security Council is mandated to maintain international peace and security and the arguments are that most of its missions are in Africa and the Middle East.

According to Geingob, ''Africa should not only be seen as a source of precious primary commodities but an important and equal partner of the international community with a contribution to make. In this context we welcome the recent agreement between the Secretary General and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to enhance coordination between the Africa Union and the United Nations.''